AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Black Meteors arrive in Annaba ahead of Algeria clash

The Black Meteors of Ghana have touched down in Algiers ahead of the AFCON U23 qualifiers against Algeria on Friday.

The players, technical team and management members arrived on Thursday and will hold their final training before the tomorrow's game.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko invited 25 players including eight Europe-based players for the final round of qualifiers.

The Black Meteors need an aggregate win over the North Africans to secure one of the tickets to the U23 Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.

The tournament will also be a qualification competition for the summer Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Meanwhile, US Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan failed to join his teammates for the double-header.

Ghana has not qualified for men's football at the Olympic Games since Athens 2004.