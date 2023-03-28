AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Black Meteors set for crucial clash against Alegria in Kumasi

The national U23 team, the Black Meteors are set for a final showdown against Algeria in the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Ghana secured a 1-1 draw last Friday in Annaba and need a win to qualify for the tournament to be hosted in Morocco in June and July this year.

The Black Meteors have been preparing in Kumasi since returning from Algeria on Saturday, with victory the main goal of the team.

Having missed out on the 2020 Olympic Games in Beijing, the team is bent on returning to the Africa U23 championship, which will serve as a qualifying tournament for next year's game in Paris.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko led the team to the last tournament in Egypt, where Ghana finished fourth.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is expected to produced his best performance alongside Ernest Nuamah as the team faces Algeria tonight in Kumasi.

Other foreign-based stars expected to come to the party are CFR Cluj's Emmanuel Yeboah and Emmanuel Essiam of FC Basel.