AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Black Meteors to face winner of Ethiopia vs Algeria clash after DR Congo disqualification

The Black Meteors will be awaiting the winners of the game between Ethiopia and Algeria in the last round of qualifiers for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana were supposed to face DR Congo in the final stage of qualifiers, but the central African nation have been disqualified for fielding an unqualified player for their matches against Ethiopia and Algeria.

This means the two nations will face each other with the winner playing the Black Meteors.

Ethiopia, who were first eliminated by DR Congo, will hosts Algeria in the first leg on 8th or 9th of March before travelling to Algiers for the second leg on 12th or 13th of March.

The winner of Ethiopia/Algeria will play against Ghana in the dates scheduled for the 3rd round of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the next edition of the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco.

The tournament will serve as African qualifiers for the Olympic football tournament, with the top three teams qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic men’s football in Paris. The fourth place team will play the AFC-CAF playoffs to decide the final slot to the Olympics.