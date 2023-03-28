AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Fatawu Issahaku strikes again as Ghana beat Algeria to qualify

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's early goal sends Ghana through to the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco after a 1-0 victory over Algeria in Kumasi.

The Sporting Lisbon attacker header home after just 12 minutes as Ghana defeated Algeria 2-1 on aggregate to return to the AFCON U23 championship.

The Black Meteors wasted no time in announcing their intention after Sporting Lisbon winger Fatawu Issahaku rocked the crossbar with a ferocious strike.

Few minutes later, Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah dummied his marker, brilliantly outpaced another Algerian player before sending in a delicious cross which was met by the head of Issahaku for the opener after just 12 minutes.

Abdul Kareem had Algeria's first real opportunity after firing from distance from a freekick halfway through the first-half.

Issahaku, who has been unplayable on the flanks responded with an equally well taken freekick.

Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was sent through by the Sporting attacker, but the former Hearts of Oak forward pass to Nuamah was intercepted. Issahaku then pulled a great save from the Algeria goalkeeper moments later.

Algeria tested Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim right before half time after a well effected corner kick.

After the break, the Black Meteors started just like they began the first half with Nuamah and Abass Samari coming close in quick succession.

Barnieh outpowered his marker moments later but his effort was blocked in the Algerian box.

Few minutes after the hour mark, Issahaku tried another audacious strike from his own half but his effort did not trouble the Algeria shot-stopper.

Samari was replaced Sylvester Simba as Ibrahim Tanko added some creativity to his midfield.

With ten minutes remaining captain Afriyie Barnieh was replaced by CFR Cluj forward Emmanuel Yeboah.

The Black Meteors held on to qualify for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco in June this year.