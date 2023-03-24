AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko confident of victory against Algeria

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko remains positive ahead of the game against Algeria on Annaba on Friday evening.

The Ghana U23 team need victory in the two-legged game to seal qualification to the tournament in Morocco.

Tanko has named a strong squad including Europe-based players for the final round of qualifier.

“Those who are here are 100% committed and I have confidence in them that they can deliver,” he said.

“It’s a new team not like the last time but we also have a very good team here. We have some foreign-based players who are okay with the weather and we hope that the players will deliver.”

Tanko revealed his team is not in Algeria to play negative football.

“We are here to play active football. We are not here to defend, we will play both offensive and defensive. We want to keep and clean sheet and score. We want to have a very good scoreline ahead of the second leg," he said.