AFCON U23: Tanko admits to pressure ahead of tournament

Ghana’s U-23 Coach Ibrahim Tanko admits to pressure in the camp of the Black Meteors ahead of the tournament.

The Black Meteors have failed to qualify for the Olympic Games since 2004 but Tanko believes this tournament presents an opportunity for his team to break the jinx and secure qualification.

“There is pressure in our everyday activities, the boys are eager to make their names in this tournament and for the coming games and I also want to qualify for the games, so there is pressure everywhere”.

He further said, the target of his team is secure one of the three slots in the tournament which will qualify the team to next year’s Olympic Games.

“But that notwithstanding, our soul aim of qualifying still remains high and we are going to make sure that Ghana gets one of the available slots.”

Ghana will begin their campaign against Cameroon on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.