AFCON-winning coach Winfried Schafer highlights teamwork as key to Black Stars’ success

Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer has emphasised the need for teamwork over individual brilliance as Ghana targets a return to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Drawing from his vast experience, Schafer pointed to Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, explaining how Lionel Messi thrived due to a team-first approach.

“The best teams win, not the best players. Look at Argentina in Qatarâ€”they played for each other and for Messi,” he noted.

Schafer stressed that Ghana’s squad must adopt a similar mentality, stating, “Whether you play for Arsenal or Real Madrid, when you wear the Ghana shirt, you must be proud and fight together.”

With qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar approaching this month, the German tactician believes unity will be crucial.

“Teamwork and discipline will take us far. Everyoneâ€”players, staff, and managementâ€”must work as one.”

The 74-year-old, appointed in January, brings vast experience, having led Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) glory in 2002.