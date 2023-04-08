Afena-Gyan back in Serie A action as Cremonese bounce back

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan got Serie A minutes in Cremonese's victory over Sampdoria after missing the previous three league matches.

The 20-year-old made a 10-minute cameo helping his team to overturn a 2-1 deficit into a victory for the bottom-placed side who were without a win in their last seven games.

Before the introduction of Afena-Gyan, Sampdoria had taken the lead twice in the game after Mehdi Leris' 15th-minute strike got canceled by Paolo Ghiglione.

The former AS Roma attacker replaced Daniel Ciofani 15 minutes after Cremonese had trailed once more following Sam Lammers' goal.

However, Grigiorossi bounced back with an equaliser from Luka Lochoshvili in the 85th minute before Leonardo Sernicola snatched the winner in the 95th minute to end the game 3-2 in favour of Cremonese.

Cremonese have now leapfrogged Sampdoria onto the 19th position but are still 10 points away from the danger zone.

They are yet to play AC Milan and Juventus in the second round of the Italian Serie A with just 11 matches to end the season. They will host 14th-placed Empoli in their next match at the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Friday, April 14.