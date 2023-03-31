Afena Gyan: Cremonense star was not handed a late call-up- Frederick Acheampong

Black Meteors management committee chairman Frederick Acheampong has disclosed that Cremonense star Afena Gyan did not receive a late invite.

The former AS Roma youngster was invited to the Ghana U-23 national team for the AFCON U-23 qualifiers against Algeria which he declined.

Ghana eliminated Algeria to qualify for the competition to be staged in Morocco this year.

The Ghana FA Executive Council member debunked reports that Afena Gyan declined the call up because he was handed a late invitation.

“Afena Gyan’s invitation was not late, I have followed a lot of discussions around the media landscape that the FA handed him a late call up.”

“He was one of the first foreign based players we invited, the President of the Ghana Football Association spoke to me personally and told me that I should get to the technical team so we work around the foreign based players early enough in terms of writing letters to their clubs so they released them on time.”

“Ibrahim Tanko spoke to him personally, long before we engaged the likes of Salim Adams, Ernest Nuamah and the likes.”

He added: “Afena Gyan’s manager relayed the information to Ibrahim Tanko that the player was not ready to play for the team”

Ghana has qualified to the 2023 CAF U23 AFCON which will be staged in Morocco from June 24- July 8, 2023 in Morocco.