Unity Cup: Afena-Gyan has another opportunity to showcase himself - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has backed Felix Afena-Gyan to showcase himself after being handed a call-up to the senior national team.

The Juventus Next Generation forward has been handed a return to the team for the Unity Cup games for the first time since 2022.

Speaking to the press ahead of the games, Addo said the former AS Roma striker deserves another chance despite his struggles.

“There are a lot of young players, and he’s also youngâ€¦he did well, and that’s why we want to give him another chance; he’s still young," he said.

"His career hasn’t been like he expected it to be, but this is normal in football. Sometimes you have ups and sometimes you have downs, and for him, it’s another opportunity for him to show himself," he added.

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan, who has scored six goals in 30 appearances for the Serie C side, is expected to join Black Stars camp today in London.

The Black Stars will face rivals, Nigeria, on Wednesday, May 28, at the Gtech Community Stadium. The winner of that match will face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago in the final on Saturday, May 31.