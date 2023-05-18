Afena-Gyan is a national asset - Prosper Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has stressed the importance of US Cremonese striker Felix Afena-Gyan as a national asset for the Black Stars.

Addo downplayed any thoughts of a schism between Afena-Gyan and the GFA, noting that the organization fully respects the player's contribution to the squad.

In response to rumors surrounding Afena-Gyan's decision to refuse a call-up for the vital two-leg U23 AFCON qualifier against Algeria, Addo clarified the situation.

According to reports, the 20-year-old attacker was disgruntled with the GFA's handling of him after not being selected for Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad.

"The FA as a body has no issue with Afena-Gyan. He is still a national asset and will be key for the team," Addo told Happy FM, disputing the rumoured complications between the youngster and the association.

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan is trying hard to win significant playing time under his manager in the Italian Serie A as Cremonese battle for survival with a few games to end the season.

Since joining Cremonese from AS Roma in the summer, the 19-year-old has struggled to find his feet.