Afena-Gyan’s uncle claims crucial role in convincing Inaki Williams to play for Ghana

Abrefa Gyan, the uncle of Felix Afena-Gyan, has claimed that he played a key role in convincing Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams to switch his national team allegiance to Ghana.

Williams agreed to represent Ghana in June 2022 and was subsequently selected for the Black Stars' squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan claims that he used his relationship with Inaki's mother to persuade the player to switch to Ghana.

"I worked more than 50% for Inaki to play for the Black Stars. Because I am close to their family, I spoke to the woman [Inaki's mother] for over a year before succeeding in convincing her," he told Pure FM.

Gyan also said that he used his connections with Kennedy Agyapong to help persuade Inaki and his family to make the switch.

According to Gyan, some journalists tried to discourage him from pursuing the idea, claiming that other Black Stars players would be against the move and that Inaki would be more prone to injury while playing for Ghana.

However, Gyan persisted and was ultimately successful in convincing Inaki to switch his allegiance.