Africa Community Cup postponed - Organizers

The highly anticipated forthcoming Africa Community Cup has been postponed to October 19, 2018, according to a member of the organizing committee, Charles Osei.

The maiden edition of the tourney organized for Ghana Cancer Centre will be honoured by two most glamorous clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and two other clubs from Nigeria.

The Ghana Premier League giants will be participating in the competition alongside Rivers United FC and Enugu Rangers from Nigeria.

"After Ghana Cancer Centre's board meeting yesterday it has been resolved that the competition should be postponed for some reasons we will give out on Friday at a press conference we will organise,” Osei confirmed on Oyerepa FM.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused but a letter of apology will be sent to both Kotoko and Hearts by this afternoon.”

"We are looking at the 19th of October to 21st October 2018 at the same venue.”