Africa Cup of Nations: Losing 2015 final was worst feeling ever - Christian Atsu

Ghana attacker Christian Atsu has described the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final defeat against Ivory Coast as the “worst feeling ever”.

The Black Stars threw away a 2-0 lead in the penalty shootout to lose 9-8 as Ivory Coast clinched the title in Equatorial Guinea.

“It was my worst feeling ever," Atsu said in an interview.

“I felt that we had already won the 2015 AFCON when we had a two-goal lead in the shootout.

“I thought it was impossible for us professional players not to get the job done at that point.

“So I was shocked when we bottled it”

Atsu was voted best player of that tournament

Black Stars will be hoping to be lucky this year in Egypt as they seek to win their first Afcon trophy since 1982.