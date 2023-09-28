Africa Cup of Nations trophy to tour Ghana in November as countdown to tournament heats up

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that the Africa Cup of Nations trophy will embark on a tour of select countries across the continent.

Ghana's capital, Accra, will serve as host for this prestigious trophy for three days from November 26 to 29, 2023.

This tour is part of the exciting buildup to the 34th edition of the tournament, set to be hosted by Cote d'Ivoire next year.

TotalEnergies, the Headline Sponsor, will oversee the organization of this Trophy Tour as part of the pre-tournament festivities.

The journey will kick off in Senegal on September 24-27 and traverse through Equatorial Guinea, DR Congo, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Guinea, South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Zambia, and Morocco before reaching its final destination in Abidjan in December, just in time for the upcoming tournament.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 is scheduled to take place from Saturday, January 13, to Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Cote d'Ivoire.

Senegal, as the defending champions, will be looking to defend their title after a thrilling victory against Egypt, winning 4-2 in a penalty shootout during the last edition of the tournament held in Cameroon.