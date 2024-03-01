Africa Games 2023: Returns from new facilities would be immediate and substantial - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has praised the strategic choice to bid for the hosting rights of the 13th African Games, citing the subsequent development of new sports facilities.

The Vice President officially inaugurated the recently completed University of Ghana Stadium on Friday in preparation for the upcoming 13th African Games set to kick off on March 3 in Accra.

The state-of-the-art stadium, boasting an 11,000-seat capacity, has been meticulously prepared to host various sporting events during the prestigious African Games, Accra 2023. The unveiling of the facility was marked by a lively celebration, symbolising the significance of the upcoming continental sports extravaganza.

Addressing the attendees during the commissioning, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the historical connection between the African Games and the continent's legacy. He emphasized the Games' embodiment of the spirit of Africa and Pan-Africanism, with Ghana's founding leader, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, playing a pivotal role in its establishment.

The theme for this edition of the African Games, "Experience the African Dream," was described by the Vice President as rooted in the core values of unity, independence, political and economic cooperation, as well as historical and cultural awareness.

“Construction of these facilities have not been easy, but we know that the returns would be immediate and substantial”

Over 13,000 athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, officials, and volunteers are expected to participate in the African Games, fostering a spirit of camaraderie, unity, and celebration of the continent's rich cultural diversity. The games are set to conclude on Saturday, March 23, marking a significant chapter in the history of African sports.