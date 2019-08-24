GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Africa Games: Ghana coach Yaw Preko names strong starting 11 against Mali

Published on: 24 August 2019
Black Satellites

 

Ghana U-20 coach Yaw Preko has named a strong line up to face Mali in the ongoing Africa Games in Morocco.

The Black Satellites lost their second group game against Senegal on Wednesday by a lone goal and will need a win to progress to the semi-final in today’s game.

Below is the starting line for the Black Satellites

1.(GK)Danlad Ibrahim 13.Adrian Daniel Adjetey 3.Philip Osei 4.Haruna Abubakar 2.Kobina Amoah 5.Najeeb Yakubu 8.Isaac Gyamfi 10.Emmanuel Toku 12.Matthew Cudjoe 17.Awudu Tahiru 9.Basit Abdul Rahman Umar

SUBS 18.Appiah Kubi (GK) 16.16.Frederick Asare (GK) 15.Mohammed Adams 6.Ibrahim Sulley 7.Issah Yakubu 11.Kwadwo Opoku 14.Baffour Elvis Kyei

