Africa legends to storm Cairo for 2019 AFCON draw next month

A host of Africa legends will breeze into Cairo for the draw for the expanded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o and former Ivory Coast star Didier Drogba are among some of the legends who will be in attendance.

The draw for the 24-nation Africa Cup of Nations will take place on April 12.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad will also grace the occasion.

Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire have qualified for the biannual continental showpiece.

Others include Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Kenya, Burundi, Madagascar, Angola, Uganda, Benin, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Namibia.