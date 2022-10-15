GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 October 2022
Africa News: TP Mazembe fire coach, dissolve management after Champions League elimination
Franck Dumas has been sacked as TP Mazembe coach.

DR Congo giants TP Mazembe have sacked head coach Franck Dumas and disbanded its management committee after failing to reach the Group stage of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

This is the second consecutive time the Ravens have crushed out of the continent’s flagship inter-clubs competition.

On Saturday, Mazembe played out a 0-0 draw with Ugandan side Vipers in their second leg contest and went on to lose 4-2 on penalties.

This means the five-time African champions will miss out on US$ 550,000 paid to clubs on reaching the money zone.

Dumas, 54, had to pay for this shock elimination.

 

 

GHANASoccernet's African Football Specialist Nuhu Adams later tweeted: ''TP Mazembe have SACKED every member of the football management committee of the club effective immediately with the exception of the secretary who remains in office after they failed to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.''

 

 

