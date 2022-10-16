Africa News: Zesco United crash out of Africa, sack coach Mumamba Numba

Zesco United have dismissed head coach Mumamba Numba after failing to progress to the final qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

The nine-time Zambian champions drew 1-1 with South African side Royal AM at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to exit on the away goals rule.

This was after the teams played out a goalless draw in Durban last week.

Midfielder Collins Sikombe opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark.

Early in the second half, Ruzaigh Gamildien scored the equaliser with a free kick that left goalkeeper Ian Otieno beaten.

Mumanga has won 11 games in 23 matches and won league titles with Zanaco and Zesco United

Zesco United last reached the CAF Champions League semi final in 2016.