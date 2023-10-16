African Champions League: CAF to conduct venue inspections for Medeama ahead of group stage

Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials are set to conduct inspections of two venues submitted by Medeama in preparation for their CAF Champions League group stage campaign.

Medeama have put forward Cape Coast Stadium, which hosted their preliminary round matches against Remo Stars and Horoya AC, as one of their venue choices. Additionally, they have submitted TNA Stadium, which is expected to be fully completed and commissioned in early November.

The CAF inspection of Cape Coast Stadium is scheduled for October 19th, and the inspection of TNA Stadium in Tarkwa is planned for the following day.

Medeama are hopeful that CAF will grant them the license to host their games at the new stadium, as it is closer to their supporters compared to Cape Coast Stadium, which saw low attendance whenever Medeama played there.

The group stage is scheduled to start in late November with Medeama facing African champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Yanga FC, the reigning champions of Tanzania. Medeama's first match is against Al Ahly in Cairo on November 24.

The Ghanaian champions arrived back in their home country on Monday after their international friendly against DC United in Washington over the weekend, which ended in a 2-1 loss. They are now shifting their focus to prepare for their forthcoming Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC.