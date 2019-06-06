African football chief detained by French investigators in paris

The 69th FIFA Congress to elect a 9th President has been hailed as a resounding success by football stakeholders.

The applause for Infantino and his economic team of administrators had barely quitened before the BREAKING NEWS brought home a stark reality of modern day football politics.

For Africans, and in particular Ghanaians, Thursday June 6th marks the first anniversary of the infamous exposé titled *#Number12* by a Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas.

A paindul cringe worthy documentary that aimed to expose corruption in Ghana football and else where on the African continent.

The aftermath saw the powerful lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi lose his hard won positions as GFA President,1st Vice President of CAF, Executive Committee member of FIFA, WAFU President and other less notable football related privileges.

Nyantakyi's key ally in African football was left stunned and isolated albeit temporarily.

It is no secret that the Ghanaian was a key architect in plotting the CAF Presidency victory for his friend from Madagascar.

Fast forward 12 months to Thursday June 6th 2019, and the headlines scream; "CAF Chief Ahmad arrested in Paris, France".

This is a shocking development barely 24 hours after Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed as FIFA President. The Swiss Italian in one line of his acceptance-thank you speech said ".....we have come a long way in presenting a cleaner, more transparent and credible image of football to the world...."

For now, no charges have been pressed however a source close to the CAF hierarchy claims Ahmad's arrest is on account of alledged "corruption and fiscal malpractices".

The same source hints at a possible "betrayal" by a former ally of Ahmad who was recently sacked by the CAF President.

No official comment has yet come from the Ghanaian team in Paris which is led by Economist Dr Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars and Bayern Munich legend Sammy Kufour, legal expert Naa Odofoley Nortey with acting GFA General Secretary Alex Asante completing the delegation.

As expected, FIFA has been swift to respond with a statement on Thursday afternoon just hours after the arrest; CAF has followed with it's own statement as the drama that seems to engulf African football off the pitch takes centre stage once again.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah writes