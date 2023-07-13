African Football League set to kick off on October 20, confirms FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the official start date of the new eight-team African Football League during the Confederation of Africa Football's General Assembly in Abidjan.

The competition, which has been reduced from the initial proposal of 24 teams, will commence on October 20. Infantino expressed the need to invest in African club football and national team football, emphasizing the collective effort required for success.

Infantino stated, "It will have eight great teams, which will be followed in the future with a bigger version... It is our responsibility, duty, and task, and with the work and contribution of all of us as a team, we will succeed."

While the participating teams have not been formally confirmed by CAF, it is understood that South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Petro Atletico from Angola, TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Al Ahly from Egypt, Horoya from Guinea, Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Simba from Tanzania, and Esperance from Tunisia are set to be part of the competition.

The African Football League will run alongside CAF's Champions League and is not intended to replace it. However, specific details regarding broadcasters, sponsors, and logistics have not been disclosed at this stage.

The initial proposal included a $100-million prize money pool, with $11.5 million allocated to the winner. It was also anticipated that a solidarity fund of $1 million per year would be distributed to each of CAF's 54 member associations for football development, although it is unclear if this plan remains unchanged.