African football legend Didier Drogba retires

Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has called time on his illustrious footballing career.

The 40-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.

Drogba is also Ivory Coast's all-time record goalscorer with 65.

He most recently played for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League, says Sport 24.

Drogba announced his retirement on Twitter, saying: "I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind. If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into a reality."

Drogba was named African Footballer of the Year twice, winning the accolade in 2006 and 2009.