African football legend Samuel Eto'o announces retirement from football

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o has announced his retirement from active football.

The 38-year old called it a quit to a glittering football career that has seen him win several trophies and individual glories.

Eto’o posted an image of himself in the dark with the following statement: "The end. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love."

The four times African Football of the year began his football career at Kadji Sports Academy in his native Cameroon before moving on to Spain to sign for giants Real Madrid.

At Real Madrid he was sent on loan to Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca.

He ended up joining Mallorca on a permanent basis where he scored 70 goals in 165 appearances.

It was his performances at Mallorca that caught the eyes of Barcelona, who signed him and he became a cult hero at the Catalan giants, winning three La Liga titles, two champions league and a copa del rey trophy.

He moved to Inter Milan and won the treble in the 2009/10 season.

Eto'o won the Africa Cup of Nations twice with Cameroon and the Olympic gold in 2000.

He later played for Chelsea, Anzhi, Everton, Sampdoria, Antalyspor, Konyaspor and Qatar SC.