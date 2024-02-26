African Games: 20 Black Princesses assemble in Cape Coast for camping

The Ghanaian U-20 Women's football team, known as the Black Princesses, have gathered in Cape Coast to start their training camp ahead of the 13th African Games.

The team includes talented players such as Abdulai Mukarama and Stella Nyamekye from Hasaacas Ladies.

Under the guidance of coach Yussif Basigi, the team will face Ethiopia on March 9th at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, followed by matches against Tanzania and Uganda in Group A.

The tournament runs from March 8-23, 2024, and the Black Princesses are determined to make a strong impression.

The African Games is a prestigious event that brings together athletes from across the continent to compete in various sports disciplines.

The Ghanaian women's football team has a rich history of excellence, recently qualifying for the 2024 U-20 Women's World Cup, and the Black Princesses are eager to add another chapter to that legacy.

With careful preparation and dedication, the team hopes to excel in the tournament and make their country proud.

Their first match against Ethiopia will set the tone for their campaign, and the Black Princesses are ready to give their best.