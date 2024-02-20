African Games 2023: Brentford defender named in Nigeria U20 squad for camping

Nigeria U20 coach Landan Bosso has named Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick in his squad for pre-camping for the 2023 African Games.

The Flying Eagles coach has invited 30 players to resume camping ahead of the start of the multi-sport competition in Accra next month.

The team will be pruned to 26 before leaving Abuja for Accra early next month.

Meanwhile, Fredrick, the only Europe-based player in the squad is expected to arrive this week as preparations begin in Nigeria.

Bosso led the Flying Eagles to the quarter-final of the FIFA U20 World Cup and he is expected to win gold in Accra at the African Games.

Three other players from his World Cup, Daniel Bameyi, Daniel Daga and Nathaniel Nwosu, have also been included in the squad.

Emmanuel Michael, Danjuma Lawali and Michael Agada have also joined the team from the U17 side.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside South Sudan, Uganda, Senegal and Tunisia.

Full List of Invitees:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu, Andy Ezekiel, James Friday, Femi Oriola

Defenders: Daniel Bameyi, Benjamin Frederick, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Emmanuel Michael, Emmanuel Onoja, Ime Sampson, Haruna Aliyu

Midfielders: Daniel Daga, Auwal Ibrahim, Yinka Sola, Farouq Olanrewanju, Chibueze Izuogu, Simon Karshe, Ibrahim Adamu, Ibrahim Idris

Forwards: Kehinde Ibrahim, Danjuma Lawali, Oluwaseyi Akinfenwa, Ibrahim Lawal, Charles Agada, Nasir Muhammed, Sunday Joseph, Olalekan Ibrahim, Muhammad Isiaka, Rabiu Abdullahi, Nathaniel Arierhi