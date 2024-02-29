African Games 2023: Vice President Dr Bawumia to commission Legon Sports Stadium on Friday

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is scheduled to commission the Legon Sports Stadium on Friday, March 1, 2024, ahead of the forthcoming 13th African Games.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, the President of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), confirmed the inauguration, which will officially open the state-of-the-art sports facility and other amenities within the University of Ghana.

The ceremony, set to begin at 10:00 GMT, will be attended by Vice President Bawumia and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

Dr. Ofosu Asare expressed enthusiasm about the Vice President's involvement, underlining the significance of such high-level support for the sports sector.

"We have completed all the facilities the constructors have handed over to us, so he is going to commission the Legon facility. Legon is the hub of the games; that is where the Games Village is, where the athletes will stay, and where athletics will also take place," he stated.

"Athletics forms the major part of the competition, so Legon is a very key factor in the hosting of the games. We are pleased to get Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to come. The work we are doing is for all Ghanaians, so we should all come together as Africa is coming here. We will host Africa and raise the flag of Ghana high," he added.

The Legon Sports Stadium, along with adjacent facilities, will play a pivotal role in hosting various sporting disciplines during the 13th African Games.

Football, rugby, athletics, and squash are among the sports set to be showcased at the University of Ghana's sports facilities. The inauguration marks a crucial step in preparing for the continental event, signaling Ghana's readiness to host the rest of Africa for the quadrennial event.