African Games: Algerian referee Loufti Bekouassa to officiate Ghana vs. Congo

Algerian referee Loufti Bekouassa has been appointed as the centre referee for the encounter for Ghana's opening game against Congo at the African Games in men's football.

The game will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 15:00 hrs.

Bekouassa, aged 37, brings a wealth of experience to the game, having officiated numerous high-level matches in the past.

His appointment ensures a fair and well-managed contest between the two African nations.

He will be supported by a team of capable officials, including RÃ©novat Bizumuremyi from Burundi as Assistant I, Youssef Jami from Tunisia as Assistant II, and Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti serving as the Fourth Official.

Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia has been assigned as the Match Commissioner, responsible for overseeing the overall organization and administration of the game.

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril from Nigeria will fill the General Coordinator role, while Elmootez Belleh Dachraoui from Tunisia will serve as the Assistant General Coordinator.

Ghana will have a strong representation of off-field officials, with Juliet Bawuah serving as the Media Officer and Nick Owusu as the Security Officer.

The match between Ghana and Congo promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams determined to emerge victorious.