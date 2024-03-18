African Games: Black Princesses coach Basigi cautions against underestimating Senegal ahead of semifinal clash

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has emphasised that his team will not underestimate their Senegalese counterparts in their upcoming semifinal clash at the 13th African Games.

The Black Princesses are set to face off against Senegal in the women’s football tournament semifinals on Monday night. Despite having previously defeated Senegal during the World Cup qualifiers, Coach Basigi emphasized the need for his team to remain focused and not be complacent.

"We played Senegal during the World Cup qualifiers and scored against them, but going into this game, we will not underrate them," stated Coach Basigi in his pre-match interview. "I have watched them play, and they are a good side, so we will go into the game taking it very seriously as it will be a tough game."

Basigi also acknowledged the challenges posed by injuries, particularly in the team's back line, which has led to some instability. However, he expressed confidence in his team's ability to address these issues and learn from past mistakes.

"Due to the inconsistent nature of our back line due to injury, it makes us a bit unstable. Though we conceded first before equalizing, we will go into the next game to make sure it doesn’t happen as we have worked on our mistakes during training,” he added.

The highly anticipated match between Ghana and Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm, promising an exciting encounter between two competitive teams vying for a spot in the tournament finals.

