African Games: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi confirms availability of Maafia Nyame for Tanzania clash

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi, has given an update on the fitness of forward Maafia Nyame ahead of the game against Tanzania.

The striker picked a knock during the opening game against Ethiopia and had to be replaced in the second half.

However, the Black Princesses have been boosted by the return of the attacker after she joined training this week.

''Maafia Nyame is doing well now even though she had an injury in the opening match but she trained this morning and the medical team has assured us that she is fit and good to go," coach Basigi said at the pre-match presser.

The Black Princesses will progress to the knockout phase of the competition if they beat Tanzania on Wednesday.

''We are going into the game against Tanzania to play better than our first game. It is not always easy to play the first match at home in front of your home fans,'' added Basigi.

''Tanzania are a very good side and have their own pattern of play. We watched their first game just as they also saw us play against Ethiopia and I know it is going to be a great game tomorrow."