Ghana's No. 1

African Games: Black Princesses to face Nigeria in final after Senegal victory

Published on: 18 March 2024
The Black Princesses of Ghana have advanced to the final match of the African Games women's football tournament following an impressive 3-1 win over Senegal at the Cape Coast Stadium.

This triumph guarantees Ghana a minimum of a silver medal in the competition. In the ultimate showdown, they will confront reigning champions Nigeria, who prevailed against Uganda to secure their place in the final.

As pre-match favourites Ghana took control early in the semifinal encounter when Tracey Twum found the back of the net just past the 19-minute mark.

Ophelia Amponsah subsequently added to the tally, bringing the score to 2-0.

Although Senegal managed to reduce the deficit via a penalty kick from Rokhyatou Kande, Ophelia Amponsah struck again, solidifying Ghana's 3-1 advantage and ensuring their progression to the championship decider.

Now that reaching the final is accomplished, Ghana sets its aspirations even higher: aiming for nothing less than the top honour in women's football.

Head coach Yussif Basigi and his squad remain steadfast in fulfilling the pledge they made before the commencement of the African Games.

