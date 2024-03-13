African Games: Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei lauds team's resilience in 3-1 victory over Gambia

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has commended his team's performance after beating Gambia 3-1 in the second group game of the ongoing Men's Football competition in the 2023 African GAmes.

The Ghana U-20 side were wasteful in their opening game and settled for a scoreless draw against Congo.

In their next game, they eyed for a win at all costs bit that wasn't achieved easily as they also missed a penalty in the early stages of the game.

However, the youngsters put up a spirited performance to secure the victory and go top of the group and closer to a knockout berth.

The game featured significant goal attempts, including Aziz Misibau's 13th-minute goal as he seized on a loose ball following a fumble by the Gambian goalkeeper.

In the second half, Abdul Aziz Issah furthered Ghana's advantage with a powerful shot that outsmarted Gambian goalkeeper Sanyang. Although Gambia managed to score in the last ten minutes, substitute Jerry Afriyie secured the victory with a remarkable goal.

"Scoring three goals today, it could have been four, but we are happy. Missing that penalty, for me, did not cause us to panic. We just had to wake them up a bit, and they responded well, so it was a fantastic response," Desmond Ofei stated after the game.

Looking ahead, Ghana will face Benin in their final group game on Friday, March 15th, at the Legon Sports Stadium, with the kick-off set for 5 pm.

The team remains focused on their quest for success in the 2023 African Games, and fans can anticipate another exciting match as they continue their campaign.

