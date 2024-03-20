African Games: Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei opens up on tactics behind team's success

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has revealed the strategic approach behind his team's success as they gear up for the final of the 2023 African Games Men's Football tournament.

Despite a slow start with a draw against Congo, the Ghana U-20 team has demonstrated dominance in subsequent matches, securing victories against Gambia, Benin, and Senegal to secure their place in the final.

In a post-match interview following their semifinal triumph over Senegal, Ofei shed light on the team's playing style and tactical adjustments.

"Our strategy revolves around midfield dominance within a three-back system, supported by four midfielders," Ofei explained.

He further highlighted tactical adaptations made during matches, particularly considering the challenge posed by fasting players.

"Recognizing the fasting period of some players, we have tactically shifted to a back four when necessary, reinforcing the midfield with two holding midfielders and employing double wingers," Ofei elaborated.

This tactical flexibility has proved effective, with Ghana conceding only one goal and scoring five in their last four matches, showcasing significant improvement since the tournament's outset.

As they prepare to face Uganda in the final, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, Ofei remains optimistic about his team's prospects, buoyed by their tactical prowess and recent successes.

GHANAsoccernet.com coverage of the 13th All African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, expert in shipping logistics!