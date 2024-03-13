African Games: Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei not surprised by team's performance against Gambia

Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei is delighted with his team's commanding win against Gambia in the second Group A game at the African Games in Accra.

The Ghana U20 team recovered from a slow start to the championship to beat their West African rivals 3-1 in Accra on Tuesday night.

Goals from Aziz Misibau, Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Afriyie kept the Black Satellites' dreams of winning gold alive.

“We are not too surprised because I know the qualities of the boys. We have to congratulate the players once again because they have been working really really hard. We’ve been pushing them hard," said the coach after the game.

“I told them if they are courageous, if they show hunger I’m sure every opponent will have it difficult playing against us," he added.

The Black Satellites dominated the game and should have scored more goals with Misibau Issah missing a second half penalty.

“We are very happy for them because they deserve it and because they’ve been working really hard," continued the gaffer.

“I think we had full control of the game and we created a lot of chances. We were unlucky with the penalty and gave one goal away as a gift. The response was fantastic and the boys really wanted to prove something today and they did.”

Ghana will face Benin in the final group game and a draw could see them through to the semi-finals.