African Games: Black Satellites hero Michael Ephson delighted after semifinal triumph

Black Satellites attacker Michael Ephson has expressed his elation following his crucial goal which propelled the team to victory in their semifinal triumph over Senegal in the Men's football of the 2023 African Games.

Ephson, a key player for Ghana Premier League leaders Samartex, made a significant impact coming off the bench during the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, propelling the U20 team to a narrow victory over the Young Teranga Lions.

His late strike proved decisive, securing Ghana's spot in the final against Uganda, slated for Friday.

Addressing his supporters and the Timber Giants family, Ephson expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and positive messages received.

"Good morning Ghana! Good morning the Timber Giants family. God bless you for the positive messages and the support. There is a big task ahead on Friday - Let's make history together. Thank you," Ephson remarked.

As Ghana aims to clinch the gold medal on home soil, Ephson is poised to play a significant role in the team's quest for success.

With the Black Satellites exhibiting formidable performances throughout the tournament, they are determined to culminate the competition on a high note by securing victory over Uganda in the final showdown.