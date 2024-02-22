African Games: Black Satellites impresses in friendly match victory over Kings Palace FC

The Black Satellites, Ghana's national under-20 male football team, stepped up their preparations for the upcoming 13th African Games with a convincing 5-0 victory over Division One League side Kings Palace FC in a friendly match played at the Akotex Park in Akosombo on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Coach Desmond Ofei's team dominated the game from start to finish, with Dreams FC's Abdul Aziz opening the scoring in the second half.

Jerry Afriyie, who recently scored a brace in the team's friendly against Ebusua Dwarfs, added two more goals to his tally, taking the score to 3-0.

Abdul Hakeem, a former Right to Dream Academy player, and FC Samartex youngster Michael Ephson also got on the scoresheet, sealing a comprehensive 5-0 win for the Black Satellites.

The friendly match was part of the team's ongoing preparations for the African Games, which will take place in Accra from March 8-23, 2024.

The Black Satellites have been training at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram and have played several friendly matches against top-flight and lower-tier teams, including a 0-0 draw against Heart of Lions, a 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak, and a 3-1 victory against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The team's recent performances suggest that they are in good form and ready to make a strong impression at the African Games.

The former world champions will face Benin, Congo, and The Gambia in the group stage.