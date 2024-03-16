African Games: Black Satellites to face Senegal in semi-final

The Black Satellites will face Senegal in the semi-final of the African Games after finishing top of Group A.

Ghana defeated Benin 1-0 at the University of Ghana stadium to advance to the final four, and remain in contention for a medal.

The Ghana U20 team amassed seven points from three matches after defeating Gambia and Benin while sharing the spoils with Congo.

The African Games host are joined by Congo from Group A with Senegal and Uganda progressing from Group B.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday with the top three teams clinching medal in football.

The Black Satellites are eyeing gold at the championship and will be hoping to beat Senegal in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses are also through to the semi-final after finishing top of their group and will face Senegal in the last four.