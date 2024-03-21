African Games: Ghana prepared for Nigeria, says coach Yussif Basigi 

Ghana coach Yussif Basigi expressed confidence in the preparedness of the Black Princesses ahead of the much-anticipated gold medal match against Nigeria at the 2023 African Games.

Despite Nigeria's formidable presence as defending champions and their impressive performance throughout the tournament, Basigi believes his team is ready to face the challenge.

With three wins out of four games, Ghana has showcased exceptional skill, setting the stage for what promises to be a closely contested encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday night.

Basigi, a seasoned figure in women's football, understands the significance of the match, especially when it involves two West African rivals.

He remarked, "We are poised to play the final against Nigeria because each time both countries meet, it does not matter how good your team is because of the rivalry. We are prepared for them as they are for us as well."

"We vary our games and with the strength of the Nigerians, I think Uganda and Senegal are equally strong but we overcame them."

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 PM local time, adding to the anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated showdown.