African Games: Ghana U20 vs Benin U20 Match Preview

The Ghana U20 will be tackling their Benin counterparts in the last group game in the African Games 2023 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

The Black Satellites require at least a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Desmond Offei and his lads are hoping to build on the emphatic victory they claimed against The Gambia in the last round to see off their Benin opposition.

Misbau Aziz with a first-half goal and two others from Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Afriyie ensured the Ghana U20 team picked up their first win of the tournament.

The Black Satellites will end up as group winners when they can beat Benin, who are also keen on booking a place in the next round.

Benin drew against The Gambia in the opening fixture and drew again against Congo in the next fixture.

Having two points from two games, Benin can secure qualification to the next stage with a victory against Ghana, notwithstanding what happens in the other group game involving Congo and The Gambia.

GHANAsoccernet.com coverage of the 13th All African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, expert in shipping logistics!