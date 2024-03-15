African Games: Ghana young tactician Desmond Offei eager to secure Knockout berth with impressive squad

Ghana coach Desmond Offei is determined to guide his side to the knockout stage in the ongoing African Games men’s football tournament.

Offei expresses confidence in his team's capabilities after their commendable performance thus far in the competition.

Impressed by his team's resilience, Offei believes they possess the qualities necessary to progress further in the tournament.

Despite a challenging start, including a goalless draw against Congo and a 3-1 victory over Gambia, Offei sees these experiences as valuable lessons that have prepared his team for upcoming challenges.

Highlighting the attacking prowess of his squad, Offei emphasizes the importance of players like Misbau Aziz, Jerry Afriyie, and Abdul Aziz Issah, who have exhibited exceptional form in front of goal as they scored in the win over Gambia.

Offei believes that their ability to create and capitalize on scoring opportunities will be pivotal in their pursuit of success.

Ghana's final group match against Benin is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm local time on Friday, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

With a win or draw sufficient to secure their place in the knockout stages, Offei's team is determined to deliver their best performance and bring pride to their nation.

GHANAsoccernet.com coverage of the 13th All African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, expert in shipping logistics!