African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites top Group A after Benin win

Ghana are through to the medal zone of the African Games men’s football after a first half goal ensured a narrow win over Benin at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Friday’s match saw both teams struggle to play their best football mainly due to the poor nature of the pitch at the recently commissioned stadium.

Jerry Afriyie got his second goal of the tournament, netting in the 34th minute to settle the contest in Ghana’s favour.

The win secured top spot for Ghana and will know their semi-final opponents after Group B games on Saturday.

Congo beat Gambia 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium to finish second in Group A.