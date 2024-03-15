GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites top Group A after Benin win

Published on: 15 March 2024
African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites top Group A after Benin win

Ghana are through to the medal zone of the African Games men’s football after a first half goal ensured a narrow win over Benin at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Friday’s match saw both teams struggle to play their best football mainly due to the poor nature of the pitch at the recently commissioned stadium.

Jerry Afriyie got his second goal of the tournament, netting in the 34th minute to settle the contest in Ghana’s favour.

The win secured top spot for Ghana and will know their semi-final opponents after Group B games on Saturday.

Congo beat Gambia 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium to finish second in Group A.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more