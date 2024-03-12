African Games: Holders Nigeria hammer Senegal to book semis slot

Nigeria's women's U-20 team delivered a dominant performance at the 13th African Games in Cape Coast, securing a 4-0 victory over Senegal in their second Group B match.

Coming off a strong win against Morocco in their opening game, Nigeria entered the match confident and determined to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Loveth Njideka Edeh opened the scoring for Nigeria, setting the tone for the team's attacking display. Motunrayo Ezekiel doubled the lead with a superb volley, showcasing the team's skill and determination.

An own goal by Senegal's Aisha Kales extended Nigeria's advantage, underscoring their control over the match. Chioma Olise capped off the win with a well-executed goal in the 82nd minute.

Nigeria's coach, Chris Danjuma, expressed his pleasure with the team's emphatic victory, highlighting their relentless pursuit of excellence.

He stated, "Our mentality coming into this game was to improve on the Morocco game by three times. We needed to keep going till it was beyond their reach."

Danjuma's ambition is evident as he looks ahead to the final, where he hopes to face Ghana. However, Senegal's coach, Mbayang Thiam, faces the challenge of regrouping her young team after the heavy defeat. Despite the setback, Thiam remains focused on improving her team's performance.

Thiam acknowledged that the loss was unexpected, adding, "We didn't see this heavy defeat coming. The results don't reflect the game."

She emphasised the need for improvement in defence and attack, citing the team's youth and the psychological impact of the referee's decisions.

Nigeria are the first to book their place in the semi-finals with two wins from two. Other teams in the group Morocco and Senegal have no point.

Meanwhile in Group A, Ghana will join Nigeria in the knockout stage if they beat Tanzania on Tuesday after a winning start against Ethiopia last Saturday.