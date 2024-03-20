African Games: Ivorian Natacha Konan takes charge of Ghana vs Nigeria final

Ivorian Natacha GÃ©rardine Konan will officiate the final of the 2023 All Africa Games Women's Final between Ghana and Nigeria.

She will be assisted on the lines by Sakina Hamidou alfa from Niger, Alice Umutesi from Rwanda (Assistant II) and Raya Sisay from Ethiopia (Fourth Official).

Jodie Marian Reid Seton from Liberia is the Match Commissioner while Janny Sikazwe from Zambia serves as Referee Assessor.

Other officials for the final match include, Yoane Claude Elong Bebey from Cameroon, General Coordinator, Oluchi Ngozi Tobe Chukwu from Nigeria - Media Officer and Odochi Joan Efughu from Nigeria - Security Officer.

The Black Princesses secured qualification to the final after dispatching Senegal 3-1 in an epic semi-final win.

Ghana's West African rivals Nigeria also beat Uganda 2-0 in the firsts semi-final to set up a final showdown at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday March 21, 2024.

