African Games: Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif addresses concerns over budget

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has responded to concerns about the $47 million operational budget for the Accra 2023 African Games, clarifying that it covers a range of expenses beyond the actual competition days.

Ghana will host the event for the first time, expecting to welcome over 13,000 participants from 55 African countries, including 5,000 athletes, 3,000 technical officials, 3,000 volunteers, and 2,000 guests.

Ussif provided details on the budget breakdown, designated for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to cover various operational aspects of the competition.

"The estimated amount of $47,712,853.65 is designated to cover the operations of the LOC," Ussif explained.

"These operations include technical meetings with TCAG, preparation of relevant guidelines, rules, regulations, and manuals, sensitization efforts, games management system, accommodation for participants (including athletes, volunteers, and officials), internal transportation, airfare for officials, catering services, security, allowances, accreditation, medical equipment, athlete medals, office rent, logistics, equipment purchase, Anti-Doping services, and members’ allowances."

Unlike football tournaments, where the Confederation of African Football covers accommodation costs for teams, the host country is responsible for covering the hotel bills of all participating football teams, which is also included in the budget.