African Games: 'The boys are hungry for gold'- Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei after Senegal win

Black Satellites coach Desmond Offei says his team has set sights on winning gold at the African Games after reaching the final of the competition.

Ghana defeated U20 African champions Senegal 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to book a date with Uganda on Friday.

Michael Ephson's late strike was all Ghana needed to stay in contention for a gold medal at the tournament being held in Accra.

"The final is for them-the boys. In my opinion, the training is for us (coaches), the match is for the players. The job is done beforehandâ€¦ the boys are well prepared for this tournament, they keep growing and their mentality is incredible," said the coach after the game.

“They are very hungry, very humbleâ€¦so towards the final, it’s a final we are going to enjoy it 100 percent," he added.

In a difficult match in Accra, the Black Satellites weathered the storm and took their chance when it mattered.

“The first half, we didn’t create enough chances, not enough clear-cut chances but we dug deep, and eventually we got rewarded. My boys are not wasteful, we had one clear chance and we finished it. I can’t recall any part of the game where we squandered any chances," he concluded.