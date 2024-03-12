African Games: Uganda shock Senegal to reach semis as Nigeria beat South Sudan

Uganda pulled off a major upset in the men's football tournament at the 13th African Games, defeating heavily favoured Senegal 1-0 in their Group B clash on Monday.

The victory secured Uganda's place in the semi-finals and sent shockwaves through the competition.

Allan Oyirworth scored the decisive goal for Uganda in the 58th minute, giving his team a 6-point lead in the group standings.

Despite Senegal's impressive reputation, Uganda's determined performance proved to be the difference-maker, propelling them into the next stage of the tournament.

In another intense encounter, Nigeria edged out South Sudan 1-0 in a closely contested match. The game remained deadlocked until the 80th minute when Nigeria was awarded a late penalty.

Sadiq Isiyaka stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted it with precision, giving Nigeria the crucial lead.

Isiyaka's goal proved to be the difference-maker as Nigeria claimed a vital win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

As they continue their campaign, Nigeria will look to build on this momentum and make further strides towards the ultimate prize.

The victory for Nigeria and the defeat for Senegal have set up an exciting finale in Group B, with both teams now on three points and the winner of their upcoming clash on Friday guaranteed to qualify for the next round.