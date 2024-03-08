African Games: Uganda stun Nigeria in Group B opener

Ivan Irinibabazi's late strike saw Uganda shock the Flying Eagles on Nigeria in the opening Group B game at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Nigeria, one of the teams tipped to win gold, were handed an early check when the Young Cranes opened the scoring after the half-hour mark through Kiza Usama.

But the Flying Eagles responded moments later through Sadiq Muhammad as the two sides went into the break at level pegging.

Despite domination most of the second half, Nigeria failed to take their chances with the Ugandans looking very organised and playing by the book.

Late in the second half, a beautiful combination at the edge of Nigeria's box saw Irinibabazi fire from outside the 18-yard to beat the Flying Eagles goalie.

Uganda held on to secure an important win in Group B ahead of their games against Senegal and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, earlier Senegal defeated South Sudan 1-0, courtesy of a Mamadou Lamine Sadio first half strike.