African Games: Uganda U20 vs Ghana U20 Match Preview

Ghana's Black Princesses will have light work to do when they face Uganda in the last group game of the African Games 2023 at the Cape Coast Stadium tonight.

The Ghana U20 women's national team have already booked their ticket for the next round of the tournament after back-to-back wins.

The Black Princesses opened their campaign with a narrow victory over Ethiopia with a 1-0 scoreline at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Yusif Basigi's side came from behind to beat Tanzania in the second group game a few days ago at the same venue. Mukarama Abdulai's winner in the second half won the day for Ghana.

Even though the Black Princesses have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, they aim at keeping 100 per cent record with another victory against Uganda.

Nonetheless, Uganda drew against Tanzania in their first game and secured a win against Ethiopia in the second. At least a draw against Ghana will confirm their place in the next stage.

The Black Princesses remain one of Ghana's hopes for a medal at the African Games.