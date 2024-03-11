African Games: We are well prepared for Gambia - Ghana coach Desmond Ofei

Ghana coach Desmond Ofei believes his team is well-prepared for their must-win game against Gambia in the African Games men's football on Tuesday night in Accra.

After a disappointing start to the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Congo, the Black Satellites need a victory to avoid an unexpected early exit.

Despite dominating play in their opening match, Ghana struggled with finishing chances, which forced them to settle for a draw.

However, Ofei appears to have addressed this issue in training, focusing on improving his team's finishing skills.

A win against Gambia could not only keep Ghana's hopes alive but could also potentially secure early qualification to the next stage.

With all four teams in the group currently tied on a point each, a victory would put Ghana in a strong position.

Speaking ahead of the Gambia game, Ofei expressed confidence in his team's preparation. "We are very well prepared," he said.

"We all know what we have to do. The boys are very well prepared. We also have to give respect to the Gambian coach. What he did in the World Cup, he made Africa proud. He’s a very good tactician. We know the weaknesses of the team, we know the strengths, so we are very well prepared, and the boys are ready to deliver tomorrow."

Black Satellites have set sights on winning gold medal on home soil.